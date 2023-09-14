25th Anniversary edition of Fatboy Slim’s You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby remastered at half speed at Abbey Road

The pivotal album features the tracks Praise You, Right Here, Right Now and The Rockefeller Skank.

A 25th anniversary re-issue of Fatboy Slim’s You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby album, remastered at half speed at Abbey Road Studios, is set to be released. And, to avoid confusion – it’s since been sped back up.

The album, originally released in 1998, features some of Fatboy Slim’s most iconic tracks, like Praise You, Right Here, Right Now and The Rockafeller Skank. It reached No.1 on the UK album charts, broke the US Billboard Top 40, and played a pivotal role in bringing UK dance music to global prominence.

The anniversary edition, due out in October, has been remastered at half speed at Abbey Road Studios, as the sleeve reveals, aiming to pay homage to the album’s legacy while elevating its audio quality to modern standards.

In this remastering process, the tracks on You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby would’ve been cut onto the master lacquer disc at half the usual speed. This meticulous approach allows for more accurate and detailed reproduction of the music, resulting in improved audio quality.

The album was remastered at London’s Abbey Road Studios, known for its exceptional audio engineering and mastering facilities. It’s in good company – The Beatles’ aptly-named Abbey Road (1969), Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon (1973) and Radiohead’s OK Computer (1997) were all recorded at the studio complex.

Fatboy Slim is not the only artist to be celebrating a 25th-anniversary album. On 8 September, Beastie Boys released their own 25th-anniversary re-issue of their pivotal body of work, Hello, Nasty.

Talking of anniversaries, Pink Floyd put out a 50th-anniversary edition of The Dark Side of the Moon in February, Daft Punk of course released a 10th-anniversary edition of Random Access Memories in May. A limited-edition Crosley turntable, in collaboration with RZA, was also launched in July to honour the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Keen to hear the re-mastered version of Fatboy Slim’s You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby? The album is out on 13 October 2023. Pre-order at recordstoreday.com.