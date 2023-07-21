Beastie Boys announce 25th-anniversary reissue of Hello, Nasty album

The deluxe quadruple-vinyl edition will be released in September

Beastie Boys have announced the 25th-anniversary re-issue of their pivotal album, Hello, Nasty.

The iconic New York hip-hop trio are commemorating the 25th anniversary of their 1998 album Hello, Nasty with a special vinyl reissue. The deluxe quadruple-vinyl edition, initially released in 2009, will be re-issued to hit the shelves on 8 September.

This box set includes two discs with a total of 21 remixes (including one by Fatboy Slim), B-sides, and live versions, in addition to the original 22-track album. Each vinyl is pressed on high-quality 180g vinyl and packaged within a book-style quad-jacket.

Last year, Beastie Boys celebrated another milestone, the 30th anniversary of their third studio album Check Your Head with limited-edition box sets and colour-vinyl reissues.

Fans can check out the full tracklist on Beastie Boys’ web store and get a sneak peek of the 4xLP box set via an Instagram post below:

Beastie Boys aren’t the only group celebrating over two decades in the game. The Chemical Brothers are marking 30 years making music with the release of the duo’s 10th studio album, For That Beautiful Feeling, in September.

Talking of retro hip-hop memories, a Sotheby’s auction is currently underway containing nearly 120 hip-hop-related artefacts. These include a ring designed by Tupac, the SP-1200 sampler RZA used on Enter The Wu-Tang, and RZA’S original three-page handwritten liner notes for the Enter the Wu-Tang record.

Also included in the collection is Afrika Islam’s SP-1200, the very machine that recorded Ice-T’s iconic albums Rhyme Pays, Power, O.G. Original Gangster, and Colours. Additionally, Afrika Islam’s two Technics 1200 turntables, showcased during his DJ performances at The Roxy are also available to buy.

Check out the collection and pre-order it at beastieboys.com.