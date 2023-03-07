Spitfire Audio’s Abbey Road Orchestra High Percussion library offers 62 percussive instruments

Spitfire Audio has released the Abbey Road Orchestra High Percussion virtual instrument, which is said to capture “authentic” and “cinematic” percussive sounds.

READ MORE: Spitfire Audio launches Wurli to revive classic funk of iconic vintage keyboard for Originals series

The plugin continues the brand’s Abbey Road Orchestra series, with it following the Low Percussion package released in November 2022. This, as you’d imagine, was also recorded at Abbey Road Studio One in London.

There are up to 11 dynamic layers, 16 round robins present, and there are a total of 391 articulations on offer including right and left-hand performances, according to Spitfire Audio, all recorded “expertly” with the help of Grammy-winning engineer Simon Rhodes (Skyfall, Avatar)

The selection of instruments available are described as true to life and have been curated and performed by internationally-renowned percussionist Joby Burgess (Black Panther, Mission: Impossible).

There’s a range of beater options to use and features such as Soft Takeover, which triggers roll dynamics intuitively via key velocity whilst also retaining mod wheel functionality. There’s a Two-Handed Layout which mirrors mapped keys further up the keyboard, Right/Left Mapping, and Voice Choking which “precisely controls the end of roll techniques when pressing the corresponding hit keys”.

The 62 instruments available are as follows:

Bongos

Congas (x3)

Darbuka

Djembe

Log Drums (x6)

Mini Bongos

Octobans (x4)

Plastics (x3)

Roto Toms (x5)

Shime Daiko

Field Drum

Snare

Piccolo Snare A

Piccolo Snare B

Temple Blocks (x4)

Timbales

Wood Blocks (x4)

Claves (x6)

Castanets

Ratchet

Vibraslap

Whip (x2)

Guiros (x2)

Shakers (two pairs)

Caxixi (x2)

Maracas (x2)

Abbey Road Orchestra High Percussion is available now, with an introductory price of £299 until 27 March 2023. It will then rise to £399.

Find out more at SpitfireAudio.com.