50th anniversary box set with Dolby Atmos mix of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon now available 

A mega box set including a Dolby Atmos mix of the band’s iconic album is now available, and it will set you back just under under $300

A 50th anniversary box set celebrating Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon is available now for pre-order, and it features a Dolby Atmos mix of the record for the first time ever.

Released on 1 March 1973, The Dark Side Of The Moon has gone on to become arguably one of the most recognisable album artworks in history, and hosted tracks which went on to become huge hits such as Money and The Great Gig In The Sky.

Now for its 50th anniversary, Pink Floyd fans can get their hands on a huge bundle of goodies in the new box set, which features:

CD1 – The Dark Side Of The Moon (50th Anniversary) 2023 remastered by James Guthrie in gatefold sleeve with 12-page booklet

CD2 – The Dark Side Of The Moon Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 Mixed by Andy Jackson in gatefold sleeve with 12-page booklet

LP1 – 50th Anniversary 2023 Remastered original studio album 180G Heavyweight 1LP in gatefold sleeve, with original posters and stickers

LP2 – The Dark Side Of The Moon Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 (2023 Master) 180G Heavyweight 1LP in gatefold, with two posters featuring designs by Ian Emes and Gerald Scarfe

BLU-RAY 1 (AUDIO) Original album 5.1 and high-resolution remastered stereo mixes

BLU-RAY 2 (AUDIO) Original newly remastered album Atmos and high-resolution stereo mixes

DVD (AUDIO) Original album 5.1 and remastered stereo mixes

160-page hardcover book with rare black and white photographs from the 1973 – 1974 tours of the UK and the USA

76-page songbook of original album

Replicas of 2×7” singles, a 7” Money/Any Colour You Like, and 7” 2 Us and Them/Time

Replica of pamphlet and invitation to the preview of The Dark Side of The Moon at the London Planetarium in 1973

The box set is available to pre-order now for $283. Find out more at pinkfloyd.com.