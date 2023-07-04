Limited-edition Crosley turntable in collaboration with RZA launched to honour 50th anniversary of hip-hop 

It offers two speeds and stands on special feet for vibration control.

A limited-edition Crosley turntable in collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA has been launched to honour the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

READ MORE: Audio-Technica’s Sound Burger reissue is now available in three new colours

The record player has been brought to life as part of a partnership between Ballantine’s and Crosley, along with input from RZA himself.

“Rooted in a shared love of analogue music, RZA brought Ballantine’s and Crosley together to celebrate music, whisky and personal tastes,” it says on the Crosley website.

“The Limited Edition C6 record player in Black and White, designed by RZA, reminds you that if you stay true to what you love, there’s no wrong way to amp up, wind down and create new experiences.”

The record player hosts a 12 inch Slip Mat, and offers two speeds (33 1/3 and 45RPM). It plays 7”, 10” or 12” records, has an NP5 diamond needle and adjustable tonearm weight. It’s belt-driven, with Bluetooth connectivity, RCA output, and low vibration synchronous motor.

The turntable stands on special feet for “effective vibration control”, has a built in amplifier and weighs in at 7.26kg. Check out RZA unboxing the Crosley below:

“My ‘90s slogan was ‘keep it real’, and that’s what staying true is all about; live your life with no boundaries, break expectations and embrace what makes you, you,” says RZA in a press release (via DJ Mag).

“When I was up in the Highlands with Ballantine’s, I came to realise that making whisky is like making a song, you need the right amount of sweetness and punch to make a good blend. When the elements come together, it’s a harmony. Not only does this work for good whisky, but it also works for life too; if you celebrate your own journey and keep it real, you can do amazing things,” he continues.

The limited edition RZA C6 record player is available now for £242.00. Find out more over at Crosley.