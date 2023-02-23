Daft Punk share new music on 10th anniversary edition of Random Access Memories

Daft Punk are set to release a 10th-anniversary edition of their final album, Random Access Memories, featuring new unreleased music, in May.

Announced yesterday (22 February) by the iconic French dance duo, who broke up in 2021, the special edition of the album will include 35 minutes of new music. This comes in the form of entirely new tracks, early demos of tracks from the LP as well as outtakes, skits and unfinished music.

The special edition album will be released on 12 May on Columbia Records in the form of 3xLP, 2xCD, streaming, and downloadable formats. There will also be a spatial audio mix of the album made available for the first time. It’s all very exciting, and you’d be daft not to pre-order it.

You can see the full tracklist below:

Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition):

Give Life Back to Music

The Game of Love

Giorgio by Moroder

Within

Instant Crush [ft. Julian Casablancas]

Lose Yourself to Dance [ft. Pharrell Williams]

Touch [ft. Paul Williams]

Get Lucky [ft. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers]

Beyond

Motherboard

Fragments of Time [ft. Todd Edwards]

Doin’ It Right [ft. Panda Bear]

Contact

Horizon Ouverture

Horizon (Japan CD)

GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)

Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)

GL (Early Take)

Prime (2012 Unfinished)

LYTD (Vocoder Tests)

The Writing of Fragments of Time

Touch (2021 Epilogue)

Following their split, Daft Punk have been rightly keen to ensure their legacy is carried on through the ages. In October 2022, they launched a TikTok page full of nostalgic clips showcasing their impact on music since the duo’s inception in 1993. In a post, they wrote: “Let’s rewind time, on TikTok.”

In January this year, one half of Daft Punk, Thomas Banglater, announced the release of a solo orchestral album entitled Mythologies. In July, he was spotted in studio with Lil Nas X.

You can pre-order the 10th-anniversary edition of Random Access Memories by Daft Punk for $49.99 via daftpunk.com.