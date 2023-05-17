New concert discovery features launched on Apple Maps and Apple Music

Find your next gig with a little help from Apple

Apple has officially launched new concert discovery features on its Maps and Music applications.

Apple says that the new features “celebrate the joy of live music, and give fans and artists more ways to connect.”

On Maps, there are now more than 40 Guides curated by Apple Music editors which highlight the best venues to experience live music in, at some of the biggest and most popular locations across 10 cities.

The cities featured currently are Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and San Francisco in North America; Berlin, London, Paris, and Vienna in Europe; Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney in the Asia-Pacific region; and Mexico City in Latin America.

The Guides also allow fans to browse through upcoming shows directly from Maps via a concert discovery module (powered by Shazam), and find event recommendations via Bandisintown.

On the Apple Music application, a new Set Lists feature showcases major tours and lets fans listen to set lists ahead of gigs they plan to attend so you can get in the zone for the show, and read about the production information.

A statement about the new features from Apple (via Digital Music News) reads: “Apple Music offers the ultimate listening experience for music fans around the world, distinguished in part by its global team of expert curators and lifelong music obsessives who make a point to surface the songs and albums users have to hear.”

Earlier this month (May), Apple also launched DAW Logic Pro on iPad for A12 Bionic chip iPad models or later only. To make Logic Pro more iPad-friendly, it has been adjusted to be used with Multi-Touch gestures, using pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll among others.

To find out more about the Apple concert discovery features, which are available now, visit Apple.com.