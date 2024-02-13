Soundtoys EchoBoy is just $49 at Plugin Boutique until Friday – saving you $150

Plugin Boutique’s slashing up to 75% off Soundtoys plugins, including the SuperPlate and the PanMan, until this Friday 16 February.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. For more information on how this works, see our terms of use.

Plugin Boutique is on a roll with its deals at the minute, and this week it has worked with effects plugin brand Soundtoys to offer up to 75 per cent off on a number of its popular products, including the EchoBoy, the SuperPlate and the PanMan.

Right now until Friday 16 February, as part of the Soundtoys February Mini Sale, you can find the US brand’s delay effect, EchoBoy, on offer for just $50. Its 2023-launched award-winning SuperPlate reverb is also down from $149 to $50, saving you 67 per cent.

Other notable discounts include 60 per cent off on the Devil-Loc Deluxe limiter, which is, according to Soundtoys, a “crushing, pounding, aggressive compressor for massive drums”, its rhythm auto-panner, the PanMan, and PrimalTap, a modelled retro dual delay with a Freeze feature allowing for lo-fi pitch-warped loops and delays.

Or, if you’re struggling to pick just one of these fantastic effects plugins, the huge Soundtoys Effect Rack, a plugin suite including all of the aforementioned plugins, plus the widely-used Crystallizer, Decapitator, Radiator and FilterFreak, has been made available for just $179, down from $299.

If you’re unfamiliar with Soundtoys’ collection of effects plugins, we advise you to get on board with the hype. And that’s not just us saying that – MusicTech has interviewed a ton of producers in recent years, and Soundtoys plugins have been recommended again and again.

In 2022, for example, producers Toyboy & Robin told us about how Soundtoys Decapitator was essential in the making of their track Think It Over, saying it “adds that extra ‘bite’ to so many different sound sources”. DC Gore also praised the same plugin for its “flexibility, sound, ease of use and low DSP”.

Max Tundra, commended for pioneering hyperpop, told us in the same year that the Soundtoys Effect Rack was “astonishingly versatile in terms of bang for buck”.

The Soundtoys Feburary Mini Sale ends this Friday 16 February.

Check out these and more plugins via Plugin Boutique.