You can get up to 93% off Sonnox, Solid State Logic, UJAM plugins over at Plugin Boutique right now

Plugin Boutique’s 12th birthday is proving to be quite the celebration. A slew of top-grade plugins are currently available for up to 93% off, with many killer pieces of software sitting at around the £20 mark.

The biggest drop in price is Solid State Logic’s FlexVerb, dropping from £276 down to just £17.99 – that’s 93% off, with a saving of £258 up until 21 February. It’s a small price to pay for an extremely versatile, polished reverb plugin. The FlexVerb’s quick, intuitive design allows users to fine-tune their tracks with professional levels of precision. It boasts a 6-band EQ, as well as room, hall, plate and chamber reverb types, to capture and fine-tune your desired sound.

Sonnox’s sale offers up to 87% off a dynamic range of mixing and mastering tools until 14 February. The comprehensive EQ plugin Claro is currently £23, while the Oxford Dynamic EQ sits at £39. There’s also an exclusive sale on the Essential Plugin Bundle for anyone currently owning any Sonnox plugin; the offer will allow Sonnox fans to get the bundle for only £95 instead of £684.60. The bundle includes a slew of Sonnox’s Oxford tools, including the Oxford Dynamics, Oxford EQ, Oxford Reverb and Oxford SuprEsser.

Elsewhere, Excite Audio’s KSHMR Chain is 40% off, going for £29. The innovative tool makes copying plugin chains easy as pie, allowing you to duplicate your chains and edit the settings across multiple tracks with one single, central control panel. The deal will be available until 25th February.

UJAM have three great tools available for just £17 each. The riff-ready IRON 2 offers guitarists over 30 styles, stomp box effects and 60 Finisher FR modes. The CIRCUITS analogue drum plugin is also up for grabs, as is the multi-effect Finisher NEO, with a mind-boggling array of 80 presets, 27 algorithms and 50 multi-effects modes.

Tracktion round things off with a huge selection of synths and samplers available for up to 70% off until 15th February. From Theia’s gorgeous emulation of the iconic Hyperion synth, to F.’em’s ultra-powerful hybrid quad-timbral synthesiser, Tracktion are sure to have something that will take your fancy. The groundbreaking Dawesome synth range is even on sale, its unique, colourful and fascinatingly mouldable approach to layering samples and synths going for a fraction of the price.

Any anniversary purchase will also allow users to claim a free gift, up until 29 February. Users can choose between Universal Audio’s PolyMAX, Pulsar Audio’s W495 or a month of Loopcloud.

All these deals can be found on the Plugin Boutique website.