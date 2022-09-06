Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer reportedly leaked online

The images are similar to a previously rendered image of the subwoofer from The Verge.

Images of Sonos’ rumoured Sub Mini affordable subwoofer have emerged online in what appears to be a new leak by German tech website WinFuture.

As detailed in an earlier leak, the images obtained by WinFuture show a smaller, cylindrical subwoofer with a cutout much like Sonos’ only other subwoofer offering, the Sonos Sub.

Images from the outlet also show that the Sub Mini is similar in height to the Sub, but has a slimmer overall profile, as seen in a previously rendered image of the subwoofer from The Verge.

No technical details on the Sub Mini are available at this time.

In May, Sonos confirmed a hidden page that was found on the Sonos app detailing information about the new cylindrical subwoofer found by a Redditor in November 2021. The company stated that the Sub Mini was a “smaller, cylindrical subwoofer.”

The Sub retails for $749, costing more than the new Sonos Ray and the surround sound Beam combined, making the Sub Mini an attractive proposition for those looking for more value and potentially marks the beginning of more affordable subwoofer technology at Sonos.

The audio brand recently released the Sonos Ray, the latest budget addition to its soundbar lineup, earlier this year in May. Featuring four Class-D digital amplifiers finely-tuned to work with two tweeters and two mid woofers, the speaker’s proprietary bass reflex system minimises distortion and rounds out low-end frequencies, while the use of fully front-facing acoustic elements minimises interference from nearby surfaces.

The Ray is Sonos’ most affordable soundbar offering yet at £/$279, significantly undercutting the popular Sonos Beam Gen 2 which costs £/$449.

Unlike earlier reports which stated that the Ray can be mounted vertically on the wall, Sonos has made no mention of that possibility. And while the Ray can be paired to additional Sonos speakers (like the One or Symfonisk) for a surround setup, the Ray itself cannot be used as a surround speaker.