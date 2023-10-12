GForce Oberheim OB-X is the world’s first official OB-X plugin emulation

This “classic yet modern” remake takes you even further than the 1979 analogue synth with advanced features, all for just $60.

GForce, a brand known for its development of classic synth plugin emulations, has launched its official virtual take on the iconic Oberheim OB-X analogue synth, which was originally launched in 1979.

Unlike other emulation such as the Arturia OB-Xa V and UVI UVX80, this is an official software emulation, as evident through the use of the Oberheim logo and, of course, the brand’s name.

While GForce has worked with Oberheim to launch synths based on the OB-X, such as the Oberheim OB-E and the Oberheim SEM, in the past, this its first entirely OB-X-focussed synth.

The new OB-X plugin version faithfully retains features from the original hardware-based OB-X. These features include authentic emulation of the OB-X’s vintage sound. As with the original, there are also monophonic, polyphonic, legato, and unison trigger modes, as well as programmable Aftertouch, but with expanded Velocity controls.

While it maintains many of the same features as its hardware original, the new OB-X plugin version enhances the classic hardware-based OB-X with modern features. It introduces a scalable user interface for flexibility, a powerful preset browser for efficient sound organisation, and over 400 production-ready presets.

GForce also includes the brand’s X-Modifier technology for extensive sound modulation and programmable macros for easy manipulation, expanding its creative capabilities.

The Oberheim OB-X, introduced in 1979, holds profound significance in the history of synthesisers and electronic music. As one of the pioneering polyphonic analog synthesisers, it played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of the late 1970s and early 1980s music. Its lush, warm, and rich analogue tones became iconic, with musicians and producers, such as everyone from Queen and Herbie Hancock, famously making use of it in their music.

This is the third Oberheim synth to be remade by GForce. MusicTech reviewed the OB-E V2 in 2022, marking it as “an update with OG credentials” and “a must-have synth for computer music-makers”.

GForce’s Oberheim OB-X is currently available for an intro price of $59.99/£59.99, set to go up to its full price of $99.99/£99.99 thereafter.

Check it out at GForce Software.