GForce Software’s Minimonsta 2 is a Minimoog-style plugin that’s a “whole new level beyond emulation”

The same character as the original, but with a wealth of new features.

GForce Software has released the second variation of its Minimonsta synthesizer – introducing the Minimonsta2, which, like its predecessor, is based on the legendary Moog Minimoog Model D.

Unveiled this week, GForce promises that the synth retains the same sound, character and structure as the original Minimonsta, but with an impressive amount of new features.

Three oscillators, ADS envelopes and a devotion to recreating the iconic Moog unit remain at the heart of the plugin. However, a raft of new enhancements is now offered with the latest design, including a new fully resizable UI, an improved audio engine and a powerful new preset browser.

Over three hundred presets have been added, too – building upon the pre-existing 500 legacy presets.

Happily, with over 800 options now available, a new preset browser has been introduced into the design – allowing you to organise and navigate your sounds effortlessly.

The Minimonsta2 boasts a new reverb effect and four programmable macros, alongside a new Vintage control, which allows you to add authentic analogue imperfections.

An alternative bass-preserving Ladder-style filter has also been incorporated into the new design, ensuring that the bass isn’t lost when you increase the resonance.

In addition, an intuitive X-LFO and X-ADSR section comes embedded. This new aspect provides you with the ability to create extensive modulations of almost every parameter, and develop impressively complex sounds as a result.

“The sonic, aesthetic, and usability improvements that Minimonsta2 brings really feels like a night and day difference,” GForce’s Graeme Rawson said in a press release, discussing the new launch.

“Minimonsta was never just a Minimoog clone, but Minimonsta2 goes to a whole new level beyond emulation, equipped with tools to suit modern workflows and production styles, it can create almost any sound you can imagine… and many you can’t.”

Compatible with AudioUnit, AAX, VST, VST3 or as a standalone application, the Minimonsta2 is available now for the introductory price of £49.99 (RRP £99).

Find out more on GForce’s website.