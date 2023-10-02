“Many media outlets and ‘influencers’ have decided not to support us anymore”, Behringer claims

In a social media post, the brand says the lack of support is “because we don’t pay for ads, don’t provide free products for reviews or they simply don’t like us for whatever reason.”

Music tech company Behringer has claimed that a number of media outlets and influencers refuse to support them because it doesn’t pay for advertisements or give out free products to reviewers.

In a Facebook post published on Sunday, the brand writes, “Many media outlets and ‘influencers’ have decided not to support us anymore, because we don’t pay for ads, don’t provide free products for reviews or they simply don’t like us for whatever reason.”

Behringer does, however, go on to write that this lack of support is not consistent across all media outlets. “In all fairness,” the brand writes, “there are also many other outlets that share our content or review our products in an unbiased and honest manner, because they do what is best for you, the customer. We truly appreciate those people and we’re happy to support and feature them on our channels.”

Many media outlets and “influencers” have decided not to support us anymore, because we don’t pay for ads, don’t provide… Posted by Behringer on Saturday, September 30, 2023

The post comes not long after Loopop, a music tech product reviewer, was accused of refusing to review Behringer’s new gear because it wouldn’t send them to him for free.

In a response to a negative take on Behringer’s Toro by a Facebook user, Behringer responded: “Interesting comment. [The Toro] is the fifth best-selling product, not sure this is called a flop.

“I’m sure Starsky [Carr] will be reviewing it as, while Loopop is not reviewing products as we don’t send out free units. [sic]”

Loopop hit back, saying, “Hey Behringer this is Ziv – Loopop, please stop spreading the lie that I stopped reviewing your units because you wouldn’t send me any for free.

“I first reviewed your synths without any contact with you (Model D, Neutron). At that point you offered to send me a few others, which I accepted and disclosed.

“When you made the offensive video about Peter Kirn and started copying affordable products from existing manufacturers with zero innovation (swing), I became disgusted with your corporate culture, which I see now includes spreading lies like you did now.”

Behringer has just started shipping its Mutable Instruments Marbles clone, the Behringer Chaos. In August, the brand’s JT-4000 Micro and the Kobol Expander were also made available officially.

