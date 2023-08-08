“We don’t pay to play”: Behringer further outlines policies on supplying free gear to reviewers

A statement from the audio equipment giant follows a widely publicised feud with content creator Loopop last week

After a widely publicised feud with content creator Loopop last week, Behringer has clarified its stance on providing free gear to influencers for reviews, stating that it does not “pay to play.”

READ MORE: Over 100 independent UK nightclubs have closed in the last 12 months

The dispute began when Loopop called out Behringer for suggesting he wouldn’t review the brand’s gear because it wouldn’t send him items for free.

“Hey Behringer this is Ziv – Loopop, please stop spreading the lie that I stopped reviewing your units because you wouldn’t send me any for free,” Loopop said in a tweet.

“I first reviewed your synths without any contact with you (Model D, Neutron). At that point you offered to send me a few others, which I accepted and disclosed.

“When you made the offensive video about Peter Kirn and started copying affordable products from existing manufacturers with zero innovation (swing), I became disgusted with your corporate culture, which I see now includes spreading lies like you did now.”

Loopop was referring to a video dating back to 2020, in which Behringer attracted widespread criticism for releasing a bizarre clip attacking Kirm that appeared to use antisemitic tropes. Behringer later apologised.

Now, Behringer has further outlined its policies regarding supplying free gear to reviewers.

“We understand that our social media admins may not always be aware of the complete history, as people and situations change over time,” the company writes in a Facebook post. “However, we have implemented clear policies to avoid any conflicts of interest.”

Behringer goes on to assert that it doesn’t “pay for any reviews or influencers”, or “engage in paid advertisements, and says it’s “discontinued providing free gear to influencers”. It adds that it only offers free equipment to “individuals who actively contribute to the product’s design and testing as compensation for their time”.

“We firmly believe that our customers are fully capable of evaluating the equipment themselves and making informed decisions,” Behringer continues. “Our primary goal is to pass on these savings directly to them.

“If this means we will lose sales because the media and influencers don’t support us, we remain focused on our principles and customer-obsessed approach. Our primary concern is ensuring the integrity and authenticity of our products and maintaining transparency with our customers.

“We understand that not everyone likes us because we are disrupting the market, but nothing will stop us from delivering utmost value to our customers. That’s what we stand for, and this will never change.”

Why we don't "pay to play"We understand that our social media administrators may not always get it right, as they may… Posted by Behringer on Monday, August 7, 2023

And in another Facebook post published more recently, the company further clarifies its economic philosophy.

“Purpose before profit,” it writes. “At Behringer we pay zero dividends to shareholders and we reinvest all our earnings. This is the reason why we’re selling our products at such low prices and at times even below cost.”