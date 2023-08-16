Behringer’s “super portable” JT-4000 Micro synth officially launches

Behringer announced that the synth, which is inspired by a Roland classic, was in production back in May.

Budget synth manufacturer Behringer has officially launched its JT-4000 Micro synth, which you can now order with immediate shipping.

The small and portable synth is inspired by the Roland JP-8000 which launched back in 1996.

Behringer revealed that the product was officially in production back in May this year following chip shortages, and branded it as “the most powerful synth in the smallest package ever.”

The price at this time rose to an estimated $69, up from $49. It now appears that the list price has gone back down to this original listing, as announced by the brand on Facebook.

JT-4000 MICRO🔗bit.ly/BE-JT-4000MICROA super portable programmable 4-voice hybrid synth that comes with 2 analog… Posted by Behringer on Sunday, August 13, 2023

The JT-4000 is a programmable four-voice hybrid synth that comes with two analogue modelling oscillators per voice. Behringer says it is a reproduction of the JP-8000 sound engine with a Supersaw waveform. Further than that, it also has 32 memory presets, and hosts 16 touch sensitive keys.

It has two LFOs, and uses analogue filters coupled with a 12-bit DAC to provide the “warm and natural sound” associated with classic full-sized synths, but in a much smaller enclosure.

Check it out in the video below:

Last month, Behringer also unveiled its Pro VS Mini which replicates the Sequential Prophet VS, a Vector synthesiser which launched in 1986 with a much larger size.

Behringer has been launched new products with a steady flow following global chip shortages which occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Behringer now works with new chip plants in the United States to facilitate manufacturing.

In March of 2022, the brand shared that it was working on over 50 products. These are continuing to be frequently launched, with more product announcements landing on its social media regularly.

Find out more and order yours via Behringer.