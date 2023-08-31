Behringer’s Kobol Expander synth is officially available – here’s everything you need to know

The official release comes over a year later from the brand launching its testing phase.

Behringer’s Kobol Expander synthesiser, based on the RSF Kobol Expander of 1979, is officially available with shipping available immediately.

The music gear manufacturing brand teased the product in April last year and announced that it was in its testing phase.

The original RSF model was dubbed “the French Minimoog” back during its prime. Only 200 units of the original RSF Kobol (which also hosted a keyboard) were made, yet it still was used by musical greats such as Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel.

To compete with competition from US and Japanese-based brands, RSF broke down the Kobol into three racks, where the Kobol Expander came into play.

Behringer says its iteration is an authentic reproduction of original Kobol Expander circuitry, but of course with implemented modern elements, such as a MIDI socket on the front panel this time around.

The duophonic, analogue model is being branded as an “affordable and accessible” version of the vintage gem. It has two VCOs and seven morphing waveforms, with a semi-modular design and a pure analogue signal path.

It features a unique four-pole VCF, only found in Kobol synthesisers, and its analogue LFO has two selectable waveforms and multiple destinations. There are also 32 Eurorack-friendly patch points for advanced modular connection, an external audio input for processing external sound sources, a 16-voice Poly Chain option, and Voice Priority selection.

Check out more in the video below:

Earlier this month, Behringer also launched its JT-4000 programmable four-voice hybrid synth. Behringer says it is a reproduction of the classic Roland JP-8000 sound engine with a Supersaw waveform. It also has 32 memory presets, and hosts 16 touch sensitive keys, as well as two LFOs.

The small but mighty model uses analogue filters coupled with a 12-bit DAC to provide the “warm and natural sound” associated with classic full-sized synths, but in a much smaller enclosure.

The Kobol Expander currently has a list price of $199. You can find out more information, including full specs, and locate a dealer directly from the Behringer website.