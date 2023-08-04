“I saw you spreading lies on your Facebook group”: Loopop on Behringer not sending ‘free gear’ to reviewers

Behringer alleged Loopop had stopped reviewing their gear because they wouldn’t send it to him for free.

Music technology specialist and content creator Loopop has called out Behringer for suggesting he won’t review the brand’s gear because it claims it refuses to send free units out to reviewers.

The creator shared a screenshot of a comment Behringer had sent to a Facebook user questioning the reception of the Toro synth. The comment wrote: “Interesting comment. [The Toro] is the fifth best-selling product, not sure this is called a flop.

“I’m sure Starsky [Carr] will be reviewing it as, while Loopop is not reviewing products as we don’t send out free units. [sic]”

Behringer has since edited the comment to omit the last sentence.

Loopop claims Behringer blocked and deleted his response, which he then reshared. “Hey Behringer this is Ziv – Loopop, please stop spreading the lie that I stopped reviewing your units because you wouldn’t send me any for free.

“I first reviewed your synths without any contact with you (Model D, Neutron). At that point you offered to send me a few others, which I accepted and disclosed.

“When you made the offensive video about Peter Kirn and started copying affordable products from existing manufacturers with zero innovation (swing), I became disgusted with your corporate culture, which I see now includes spreading lies like you did now.”

The video Loopop refers to dates back to 2020, where the company attracted widespread criticism for releasing a bizarre clip attacking Kirn that appeared to use anti-Semitic tropes. Behringer later apologised.

“A couple of years ago you disclosed to me your entire roadmap and offered anything I’d like, and I refused because of what I mentioned above, as I explained to Dan. I am happy to share this correspondence if you insist on lying about why I stopped reviewing your gear.

“If you apologise and at some point change your ways I would be happy to explore interesting affordable innovative products, whether you send them to me or not – they’re not that expensive compared to the time and costs of making my videos.”

Several other content creators backed him up, with Bo Beats saying on Twitter that “Behringer lying doesn’t surprise me at all”, while Benn Jordan tweeted a GIF with a man wearing sunglasses to hide his tears with the caption, “Behringer passive aggressively pretending they’re not pp hurt”.

Kirn added: “I don’t know about @loopopmusic but I like to get my reviews from heavily moderated comment threads where any negative commenters are blocked! It just keeps everything sunnier and more real.”

Meanwhile, the publication Sonic State also spoke out in support of Loopop, revealing that it stopped reviewing Behringer’s products for the same reason and has “nothing to do with how good or bad the gear is”.

