Skrillex says “next album is albuming”, posts studio session pictures

The release could be Skrillex’s third album of 2023

Producer and electronic artist Skrillex has teased that a potential third album of 2023 could be coming soon, with a new post on Instagram.

The EDM and dubstep giant has released two albums so far this year, with Quest For Fire, his first full-length project in nine years, and Don’t Get Too Close, which arrived just 24 hours later.

He also smashed a last-minute headline set at Coachella Festival last month (April), where he closed the show alongside Four Tet and Fred Again…, following the loss of Frank Ocean from the lineup.

In a new post on Instagram, Skrillex wrote, “London is Londoning, Next album is albuming,” along with a carousel of pictures from his studio sessions. The images and clips he shared feature Jyoty, Sam Gellaitry, TSHA, Randomer, Logan, zeina, ISOxo, RHR and Miss Lafamilia.

Fred Again.., Four Tet and Sam Interface are also tagged in the post, but do not appear in the images or videos.

Skrillex posted a cryptic list on his social media last month that read “QFF”, “DGTC”, “SKRLX” and “CONTRA”, alongside “23”, therefore fans believe the release will likely be titled “SKRLX”, and should arrive this year (with Contra making a potential fourth, at least we hope).

Earlier this May, Skrillex reunited with speed stacker Rachael Nedrow whose voice featured on his 2013 track, Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites (yes, the “Oh my gosh!” girl).

Nedrow shared a snap of the two together on Twitter after the two caught up following his performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Colorado, on 29 April.

“Skrillex man so great to see you again. I love your humility, how you break the mould, and the way you radiate passion and energy for what you do and towards every person around you,” she wrote. “Stay unique, grounded, and full of love. I have a feeling this is just the beginning.”

You can get tickets to catch Skrillex on tour on his website, Skrillex.com.