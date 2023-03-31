100 gecs on working with Skrillex: “I never saw him play the synths once and he’s just making the best shit I’ve ever heard”

100 gecs has spoken out about the process of working with DJ and producer Skrillex, coined as one of the pair’s “biggest production influences.”

READ MORE: Solid State Logic continues expansion of SSL Complete subscription with the SubGen plugin

In an interview with MusicTech, Dylan Brady and Laura Les, AKA 100 gecs, explain how they got the chance to work with Skrillex in the middle of the album process.

According to the hyperpop duo, Skrillex heard a demo of Torture Me (from last December’s three-track EP Snake Eyes) and immediately wanted to get involved.

However, when they started collaborating, they were shocked about how simple his set-up was:

“He has all this gear and all these synths, but then just uses his laptop, no monitor, no mouse, nothing,” Brady says, having been stunned by his workflow. “I never saw him play the synths once and he’s just making the best shit I’ve ever heard. All you need is a laptop,” he concludes.

Les regards seeing Skrillex’s work process was “the craziest experience; watching him go on his laptop and put something together in just five minutes is insane.

“It’s crazy watching somebody do it with such ease, and both [Brady and Skrillex] have quite the workflow. Even if it’s starting from different points. It’s like ‘okay, this, this, this, good’ – and it sounds like a million dollars”.

Brady clearly wants to continue Skrillex’s ethos of just carrying around limited gear, as he says it’s “nice to feel confident just having a laptop in your backpack because anything can be inspiring”.

In comparison, Les went on to describe her recording process as “kind of scrappy”.

It’s clear that no matter your recording and production style, you can still have great results.

100 gecs second studio album, 10,000 gecs is out now via Atlantic Records.