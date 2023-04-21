Skrillex, Fred Again…, and Four Tet will close Coachella this Sunday

Skrillex, Fred Again…, and Four Tet are set to close Coachella Festival this weekend (23 April), filling in the ‘TBA’ slot on the mainstage following Frank Ocean’s departure.

Pop-punk band Blink-182 will take to the stage first, with the EDM trio to perform from 10:25pm onwards.

See you Sunday @blink182 Four Tet x Fred again.. x Skrillex will also be joining Sunday evening pic.twitter.com/0OqMq7I1Kz — Coachella (@coachella) April 21, 2023

The addition of Blink-182, as well as Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet’s following set comes after Frank Ocean withdrew from Coachella Weekend 2 following doctor’s orders due to leg fractures.

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella after suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1,” said a representative for Ocean in a statement yesterday (20 April).

“Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Fred Again… shared his excitement for their upcoming set on social media, writing, “Coachella. Sunday night. I didn’t think I was gonna be back with my brothers like this for a longgggg [sic] time. Until last night. And here we are. We’ve seen all your lovely messages. I so appreciate you guys. Let’s have an absolute TIME.”

Four Tet, Fred Again.. and Skrillex last performed live together for a sold-out show in Madison Square Garden, New York last February. Before the show, the trio hosted an hour-long surprise set in Times Square from a parked American-style school bus.

To find out more about the upcoming lineup for Weekend 2 of the festival, go to Coachella.com.