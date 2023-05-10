Skrillex reunites with speed stacker Rachael Nedrow, whom he sampled on ‘Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites’

“Skrillex man so great to see you again. I love your humility, how you break the mould, and the way you radiate passion and energy for what you do and towards every person around you,” says Nedrow

You may not know Rachael Nedrow, but you will certainly recognise her voice on Skrillex’s Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites. It’s been almost 13 years since she featured on the track, but she’s reunited with Skrillex at last.

Professional speed stacker Rachael Nedrow took to Twitter last night (8 May) to share the moment she reunited with electronic musician wizard Skrillex, after his performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Colorado, on 29 April.

“Wow. What an incredible evening,” she wrote on social media. ��“An electrifying 5 hour set at Red Rocks then reuniting on my 28th birthday after 12 years.

“Just two human beings, connected through a moment of pure joy, spreading moments of ‘OH MY GOSH’ euphoria across the globe millions of times over,” she continues. “I’m just mind blown.

“Skrillex man so great to see you again. I love your humility, how you break the mould, and the way you radiate passion and energy for what you do and towards every person around you. Stay unique, grounded, and full of love. I have a feeling this is just the beginning.”

April 29th. Wow. What an incredible evening. An electrifying 5 hour set at Red Rocks then reuniting on my 28th birthday after 12 years.https://t.co/PGc0nb4QJq pic.twitter.com/XLXM23Dptm — Rachael Nedrow (@RachaelNedrow) May 8, 2023

In the iconic bass drop, Skrillex sampled Nedrow shouting “Yes, oh my gosh” on Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites when she was just 16 years old. However, according to the speed stacker, she had no idea that she had been sampled until a friend sent her the song.

“My friend sent me this YouTube video. I could just recognise my voice,” she said in a 2013 interview with her University’s newspaper. “It’s copied straight from the “Oh my gosh” video, just copied straight from it. I could definitely hear it. He didn’t [ask permission], but we squared up last year. He ended up paying me a royalty. I wasn’t expecting that.”

The moment they reunited was captured in all its glory:

here’s skrillex reuniting with the “oh my gosh” girl after his 5 hour set at red rocks. forgot we recorded this wholesome moment.@Skrillex @RachaelNedrow pic.twitter.com/aRAdTmtwPz — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) May 9, 2023

Skrillex is currently touring after the launch of newest album, Quest For Fire, which was released back in February.

You can find out more about Skrillex’s touring dates at Skrillex.com