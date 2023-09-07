Deadmau5-backed Pixelynx launches BeatKOR AI music collection in partnership with Beatport

BeatKOR is the latest in Pixelynx’s collection of KORs, which are digital companions users can use to create AI-generated music on the KORUS platform.

Pixelynx, the music metaverse platform co-founded by deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, has launched the BeatKOR AI music collection in partnership with Beatport. As part of Pixelynx’s KORUS music platform, BeatKOR will allow creators and fans to remix music from iconic and emerging artists through new interactive modes.

BeatKOR is the latest in Pixelynx’s collection of KORs, which are digital companions (somewhat akin to a virtual avatar or digital character) that creators and fans use to create AI-generated music on the KORUS platform.

KOR companions work by helping users create new songs using officially-licensed music stems and tracks called Artist DNA. Users will be able to create their own personalised remixes and go even deeper into their favourite music communities by voting, trading, remixing and sharing music.

A user can also choose to “own” their song by officially putting it on the blockchain. This will give you commercial rights to release your music and use it in new ways. Korus will even help users distribute their music to DSPs with support from official partners.

The BeatKOR collection will arrive on 13 September, powered by officially licensed stems and tracks from artists including Jitwam, Elle Shimada, Brux, and more.

Earlier this month, Pixelynx unveiled GenKOR, the first public version of KORs that enabled creators to remix new content from mau5trap artists such as Lamorn, Speaker Honey, and Volaris, and save up to 10 of their remixed tracks for free. With the unveiling of Genesis, users were also able to purchase and download their own tracks to begin building their artist portfolio and share their creations with other users. The launch of BeatKOR includes new features that further this creative experience.

“BeatKOR enables artists who opt in to share their stem files with fans, granting them the power to explore their own creativity through remixing,” said Robb McDaniels, CEO of The Beatport Group. “Artists are the lifeblood of the music industry, so empowering them to shape the narrative of this new era of artist-fan collaboration in a way that protects their rights is core to our philosophy with BeatKOR and everything we do at Beatport.”

“There is a lot of speculation right now about how AI will impact musicians, particularly around whether it will put artists out of business and damage the artist-fan connection. Our partnership with Beatport is enabling a new format of personalised music experiences that aims to empower artists and help them grow the value of their music directly with their community,” said Inder Phull, CEO of Pixelynx.

To obtain a BeatKOR, head to Pixelynx’s KORUS website. From there, you can begin remixing, saving, and downloading your news outputs to share with other creators within the KORUS ecosystem.