Talks from Spotify, TikTok and YouTube will feature in ADE’s Essential Insider Knowledge Series

The series will also include talks and keynotes by industry leaders at Beatport and TuneCore.

Amsterdam Dance Event has announced a new series of keynotes and talks, the Essential Insider Knowledge Series, which is set to feature industry insights from leaders at TikTok, Spotify, YouTube, Beatport, and TuneCore.

This new series, which will be part of ADE’s new strictly industry-focused programme ADE Pro, will feature TikTok’s Global Head of Music, Ole Obermann. Obermann will share useful insights and strategies adopted by the global platform.

ADE-goers will also be able to discover how music communities are forming on YouTube via YouTube’s Mathieu Rousselot and the head of STMPD RCRDS, Coen Calkhoven.

Top-level names from major streaming platform Spotify are also set to “demystify the platform’s vast opportunities and provide hands-on tools to empower artists and music professionals alike”.

Electronic music distribution and production will be discussed by Beatport’s SVP of Creator Services, Helen Sartory. And, rather excitingly, TuneCore’s CEO, Andreea Gleeson, will explore the link between music creation and AI.

In July, ADE revealed a string of immersive experiences and exclusive performances for the 2023 edition, including a deep immersion masterclass and audiovisual performance by Max Cooper.

Amsterdam really does care about dance music, with the city’s mayor recently saying that nightlife plays a “significant role in the renewal of Amsterdam’s culture”. Earlier this month, Dutch officials pledged to give €2.2 million to nightlife institutions over the next four years in a bid to boost the city’s nightlife scene.

Don’t know about ADE? Taking place from 18 – 22 October 2023, ADE is an annual city-wide event taking place in multiple venues throughout the Dutch capital. Regarded as probably the biggest date in the calendar for the global electronic music industry, each year the city is dominated by music tech brands, record labels, events brands and artists who deliver panel talks, workshops, exhibitions and gigs.

Find out more information and buy tickets to ADE at amsterdam-dance-event.nl.