Oneohtrix Point Never announces spatial audio remix of acclaimed Again album

Oneohtrix Point Never has announced a limited deluxe edition of his acclaimed 2023 album Again, featuring a spatial audio mix.

The immersive Dolby Atmos mix has been mixed by Mike Dean, Tommy Rush, and Sean Solymar, and will debut at private listening events in New York, Los Angeles, and London on 29 February. Although they’re mostly private affairs, some limited tickets for the public will be available once you automatically enter a draw upon pre-ordering the Blu-Ray from the OPN site.

Alongside the standard and Dolby Atmos mixes, the Blu-Ray includes visuals from the album, including the new music video On An Axis by Andrew Norman Wilson.

The deluxe edition’s packaging is a work of art, housed in a slipcase made from 3mm acrylic in two colour variants, containing a pulsing green LED light powered by 2 AAA batteries, developed specifically for this release.

Oneohtrix Point Never was also recently announced as part of the Coachella 2024 lineup, and has revealed that this will kick off the North American leg of his Again tour. The tour features a new live production with design, creative direction, and visuals by Freeka Tet and additional digital animations by Nate Boyce.

OPN is not the only artist working with spatial audio engineers to create immersive versions of their music. Dolby recently teamed up with Ed Sheeran to remix his recent track, Magical, to show how musicians can “push music to new boundaries”.

In an unexpected move, Apple Music recently revealed it would be rewarding musicians who mix their songs in Dolby Atmos format. In a statement it said it would “give added weighting” to streams of songs mixed in Dolby Atmos, giving those artists more chances to earn bigger royalty payments.

Not everyone’s on board with the Dolby Atmos for Apple Music, though. Kid Cudi took to Twitter, now X, in July 2023 to write, “Yo Apple Music, Dolby Atmos is ruining my artwork. This is a problem that fans can’t hear the music as intended. This is very bad. I am listening to multiple songs of mine that are completely full of errors. Drums drop out middle of verses, start off not on the one, all messed up. Artists should not have their music manipulated like this.”

Find out more about Oneohtrix Point Never’s – hopefully not ruined – spatial audio mix of Again via Point Never.