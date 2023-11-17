Dolby is teaming up with Ed Sheeran to show listeners how Dolby Atmos is “pushing music to new boundaries”

Sheeran and Dolby have partnered on the 2024 Love More campaign.

Dolby is teaming up with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran to launch the 2024 Love More campaign.

According to Dolby, the campaign aims to spread awareness of the art of what’s possible in Dolby and to “celebrate the full potential” of Dolby’s latest audio and video innovations, like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

In the first instalment of Love More, Dolby has released a short video starring Sheeran, in which is discusses his latest track Magical from Autumn Variations, and how listeners can appreciate his music even more through the Dolby Atmos sound system.

You can watch it below:

“When Dolby Atmos first came out, I remember going around a mate’s house and trying it out and thinking ‘this is amazing,’” explains Sheeran. “Seeing companies like Dolby continue to make music better pushes me as well because when you are in the studio, you want to make something that sounds perfect. I think it’s incredible that Dolby Atmos is pushing music to new boundaries.”

In addition, listeners are being invited to dive into Magical through an exclusive Dolby Atmos-powered digital fan destination, which launches on 27 November, where they can experience even more music through Dolby.

The site also features a behind the scenes interview where Sheeran discusses his first experience with Dolby Atmos, his approach to making music, and the “creative direction” behind his latest track.

In celebration of Ed Sheeran and Dolby’s Love More Campaign, those in the UK and US will also have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonos Era 300, Sonos’ first Dolby Atmos-enabled smart speaker, and a one-year subscription to Apple Music.

For more information, you can head to Dolby.