Kid Cudi says Dolby Atmos isn’t enhancing music – “it’s f**kin’ it up”

Kid Cudi has criticised Dolby Atmos for Apple Music, claiming it’s altering how he wants his music to sound. The rapper aired his grievances on Twitter, tagging Apple Music to request a resolution.

“Yooo @AppleMusic, dolby atmos is ruining my artwork,” he wrote. “This is a problem that fans cant [sic] hear the music as intended. This is very bad. I am listenin to multiple songs of mine that are completely full of errors. Drums drop out middle of verses, start off not on the one, all messed up. Artists should not have their music manipulated like this.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

In a further tweet, Cudi responded to a fan who was surprised that something like that could have happened. “I guess this dolby atmos shit is suppose to “enhance” the sound??? But all I see is it fuckin it up,” he said. “I sat for days mixing all my records to sound just right. This is madness.”

He later pointed fans towards the physical editions of his music so they could have a chance to hear how he intended the music to sound. “Vinyls yall, get them vinyls and cds when u can. That way u know ull be hearing it how ur suppose to”

It does appear, however, that Cudi is getting the issue fixed, as he later tweeted: “Gettin that handled yall!!! Thank u for bringing it to my attention”

A fan in the comments then suggested what might have gone wrong, and that it wasn’t Apple Music’s problem but his label’s. “Apple Music doesn’t work like this. The file uploaded by the artist or label has to be an Atmos file for it to be labeled and played as a Dolby Atmos track, there is no “auto conversion” on Apple’s side. Someone from your label converted your albums to Atmos and put them up.”

MusicTech has reached out to Apple Music for comment.

Cudi is set to release a new album, Insano, later this year.