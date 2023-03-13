Kevin Parker fractures his hip, but vows to continue current tour

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has promised to continue on the group’s Mexico and South America tour dates despite sustaining a hip fracture.

Parker sustained the injury while running a half marathon, he revealed in an Instagram post. Examinations revealed that the fracture originated from existing stress fracture, leading Parker to bow out “within 1km of the finish line”. However, he promised, “All shows in Mexico and South America going ahead as planned I’m not quitting on you guys”.

Tame Impala are set to kick off their Mexico and South America tour this Friday night, 17 March, in Mexico City, where they will play two shows. Tour dates in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, and Brazil are set to follow.

Tame Impala recently appeared alongside Bootie Brown on the track New Gold from Gorillaz’ new album Cracker Island, which was released on 24 February 2023. The track was debuted at the band’s headline All Points East show in London on 19 August last year, with Parker making an appearance to perform his parts of the track.