Listen: Depeche Mode sing ‘My Cosmos Is Mine’ in ominous new track

In the mood for some dark beats and eerie tunes? Depeche Mode’s latest single My Cosmos Is Mine might just do the trick.

Arriving on the heels of synth-pop single Ghosts Again, My Cosmos Is Mine is the second track to be released from the band’s upcoming album Memento Mori. The song — with its ominous-sounding vocals and distinctly dystopian atmosphere — will also serve as the album’s opening track.

The forthcoming album marks the band’s first record since 2017’s Spirit as well as their first since the death of founding keyboardist Andy Fletcher last year.

“A lot of the songs for this record were written over the last couple of years Martin [Gore, bandmate] had been demoing for a while and was just waiting for me to come back to the fold,” singer Dave Gahan told NME last October.

“We talked about doing something together at the end of last year, then talked about it more seriously in January and here we are — we’ve got a finished record.”

Memento Mori is set to arrive on 24 March. The band will also be embarking on a North American tour this fall in support of the record.

Check out the album’s tracklist below: