Printworks closing down: Jeff Mills, Juliana Huxtable and more to perform

The iconic venue is ho more than 40 shows during its final season.

The likes of Jeff Mills and Juliana Huxtable will perform at Printworks later this year before the venue shutters for good.

Over forty shows will take place during the venue’s final stint, between 2 March and 1 May.

While it was announced back in November that names such as Honey Dijon, Plastic People and Tresor will be holding sets for the iconic club’s final season, yesterday (26 January), a new update revealed an impressive number of newly announced artists would also be taking part.

American DJ and record producer Jeff Mills was just one of those revealed in the announcement – set to perform on April 9, alongside Ben Klock back-to-back DVS1.

DJs Juliana Huxtable and Deena Abdelwahed are also listed as new names scheduled to perform before the venue shuts its doors, with the former performing on 7 April, and the latter taking to the stage the following day (8 April).

A five-night takeover will also be held during this final run of shows, hosted by The Hydra and in partnership with various club brands. Check out the announcement below.

And so for the last time, we present to you the full Printworks Hydra line-ups, in the venue's closing season. Five Easter Bank Holiday parties featuring some of the best to ever do it, the Teachers – celebrating what has passed, what is, and what shall be. pic.twitter.com/ZAQn93ihbi — The Hydra (@TheHydraLdn) January 26, 2023

It was announced that the iconic South London nightclub would be shutting its doors back in July 2022.

This came when Southwark Council confirmed that the venue would be redeveloped into a “master plan”, and set to become an office space that spanned up to seven stories tall.

While Printworks’ recent partnership with property owner British Land initially seemed to suggest that the venue could reopen after a planned “period of modernisation”, upcoming shows listed as the “final season” suggest that hopes for this remain slim.

Find the complete list of upcoming events on Printworks’ website.