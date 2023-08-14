Fred again..’s new track, adore u, is dedicated to his younger sister

Fred again.. has released his popular track, adore u featuring Obongjayar.

The track’s been teased in Fred again..’s live sets here and there this year but saw the light of day with a full official release on Friday 11 August.

adore u revolves around the sampled vocals of Nigerian-born, London-based singer Obongjayar’s 2022 track I Wish It Was Me. Listen to it below:

Both the original track and Fred again..’s recontextualisation are dedicated to the artist’s siblings – Fred’s to his younger sister and Obongjayar to his younger brother. Before playing the then-unknown track in his Glastonbury 2023 set, Fred again.. explained the wholesome meaning behind the track.

MusicTech was there for the Secret Life producer’s in-demand Glasto performance on the Other Stage this year. In our review, we remarked upon how he “had the crowd in the palm of his hand” throughout the sunset set, playing tracks such as Danielle (smile on my face), Sabrina (I Am A Party) and 2022’s Clara (night is dark).

During the seminal Glasto set, Fred again.. also played Jungle, a track on which the bassline, recently revealed on TikTok, was made when using a dodgy cable.

adore u isn’t the only song to be released that’s been produced by Fred again.. recently. The XX’s Romy put out her new song The Sea in July, which was made in collaboration with the man himself.

If you’re a fan of adore u, check out Fred again..’s other tracks via his Bandcamp page.