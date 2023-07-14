Fred again.. reveals bass sound in Jungle came from a dodgy cable

Who needs fancy gear when you’ve got a dodgy cable and a voice memos app?

Fred again.. has revealed that the bass sound in his 2022 track Jungle was recorded from the sound made when he plugged in a dodgy cable.

Sometimes innovation truly does prevail over high-spec gear – through simply recording the sound made when the dodgy cable was plugged in via a voice memos app on his iPhone, Fred again.. chopped it up into the main bassline for the song, which sits on his album, USB.

“I realised I’d never told anyone this,” writes the EDM giant on TikTok. Check out the video below to see how he made it happen:

Users on TikTok praised his creativity, with DJ Sistek commenting, “Omg that’s genius”, and others leaving replies such as “90s Daft Punk moves” and “Gettin [Benny Benassi] Satisfaction vibes and I’m lovin’ it”.

The Rumble producer isn’t one to overcomplicate things – he’s previously praised the endless possibilities of a simple laptop-based set up, having joked “if you’re bored of laptop, you’re bored of life.”

Earlier this year, Damon Albarn also surprised Gorillaz fans by revealing that the main looping melody heard on track Clint Eastwood came from a preset on the Suzuki Omnichord in an interview with Zane Lowe.

You can catch Fred again.. at a number of shows from August through November. To check out all of his upcoming live dates, go to his official website.