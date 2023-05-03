Brian Eno and Fred again.. announce upcoming collab album Secret Life

Ambient legend Brian Eno and Fred again… have joined forces on an upcoming album titled Secret Life.

Arriving on Friday, 5 May, via Four Tet’s Text Records, the album has been described by the label head as “the most beautiful album of 2023”.

The album Secret Life by Fred again and Brian Eno is coming out on my label Text Records on Friday — Four Tet (@FourTet) May 2, 2023

Four Tet shared that the forthcoming release will be available in both CD and vinyl format. Fans can also tune in to a Secret Life radio station that “has been broadcasting every day for a while at 10:00 p.m. UK time”.

The pair first met when a 16-year-old Fred joined an a cappella group at the producer’s studio. Speaking with Apple Music last year about his album ForeverAndEverNoMore, Eno said that working with Fred has made him perceive music in a new way.

“When I first worked with Fred I could see he was brilliant,” he said. “It took me quite a while to think ‘Oh my gosh, this is really a new idea about how you can make music. So I learnt a lot from him.”

“I learnt so much about contemporary music from watching him working… It’s a two-way relationship. I’m very flattered to be called a mentor of someone whose work I like a lot, but actually, it worked both ways round.”

Fred again…’s last album, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 22, 2022) was released in November 2022.

In other news, Four Tet, Skrillex and Fred again… have recently headlined the second weekend of Coachella, following the departure of Frank Ocean, who withdrew from the festival after an alleged injury.