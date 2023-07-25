Romy’s moody new dance anthem The Sea is produced by Fred again..

“Inspired by night drives in Ibiza and moments of second-guessing my heart on Brighton beach.”

The XX vocalist Romy is back with a brand new single The Sea, ahead of her debut solo album Mid Air arriving this September.

Premiering last night (24 July) on BBC Radio 1, The Sea is an emotional dance track produced by British hitmaker Fred again.. and Stuart Price. The song’s music video is directed by Mollie Mills, and stars Romy, her wife, as well as photographer and filmmaker Vic Lentaigne.

Sharing her excitement about the release in an Instagram post, Romy says that the song was “inspired by night drives in Ibiza and moments of second-guessing my heart on Brighton beach”.

“I’m so excited to share this song with you, this was always my dream for it to come out in the summer,” she writes, adding: �“I hope you can take this song with you wherever the summer takes you.”

Of the music video, director Mills describes: “Romy always evokes this feeling of euphoria – and with this track specifically touching on wrestles of romance – through a queer lens, it intuitively evoked something about this kind of intertwinement of bodies, both in intimacy and in club culture.”

“I had loosely referenced Louise Bourgeois’ sculpture ‘The Couple’ which actualises that soul-rupturing entanglement of falling in love – and this is what we wanted to feel in these seascape scenes. This light, blissful, euphoric togetherness that happens alongside these memory slices of euro-heaven.”

She adds: “There’s a power that can live in the simplicity of these domestic moments between two queer bodies too — when I think back to the loves of summers past, the memories I have are always the small details, a billowing curtain or a lovers hair after they shower.”

The Sea marks the fourth track to be released from Mid Air, following Strong, Enjoy Your Life, and most recently, Loveher.

“Mid Air is a collection of songs celebrating love, navigating loss and exploring identity,” Romy said of the record. “It’s a love letter to the queer clubs I first went to when I was growing up and people I met there and the music I heard that has made me feel more alive and less alone.”

Mid Air arrives on 8 September via Young. Pre-order the album here.