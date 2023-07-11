6LACK reimagines latest album for sleep and focus soundscapes on Endel

New versions of Since I Have a Lover are about “letting people experience my music in a new way,” the artist says

American singer and rapper 6LACK has announced two soundscape albums in collaboration with AI-powered sleep and focus app, Endel.

The albums are re-imagined, atmospheric takes on 6LACK’s latest studio album, Since I Have a Lover, which came out in March. The versions were made possible using Endel’s AI soundscape technology, which senses and responds through sound to the state of the listener.

There are two “two functional, scientifically engineered soundscapes”, Endel says, of the album available. SIHAL (Endel Sleep Soundscape) was made available to Endel users on 8 July, and is a sleep version made to help listeners naturally drift into a state of slumber. The second, SIHAL (Endel Lo-fi Soundscape) is set to be released on 24 July and is a focus mode version for those needing a sonic study buddy.

“This is about letting people experience my music in a new way,” 6LACK says in a press release. “These sounds can be for rest and relaxation, or for helping you feel inspired and creative. It’s for finding a sense of balance in life. Since I Have a Lover has plenty of magical sounds, and combined with Endel’s AI and science, it was easy to create something that felt healing.”

The J. Cole collaborator has become an advocate for better mental health, a passion which Endel CEO Oleg Stavitsky shares, the press release states.

“Using AI to reimagine your favourite music as a functional soundscape, designed to help solve the biggest mental health challenges we’re facing as a species, is our mission. 6LACK’s openness to experimentation and his ability to let go and trust the process was crucial to the success of this project,” he said. “We’re extremely proud of the result and can’t wait for millions of people to experience the healing power of these soundscapes.”

6LACK is not the only artist to have worked with Endel to provide sonically soothing soundscapes. In 2021, Richie Hawtin teamed up with Endel to create AI-powered soundscape, Deeper Focus, while James Blake created a sleepy soundscape called Wind Down in May last year.

The AI-powered sound wellness app is set to work with many more artists moving forward, following a partnership with Universal Music Group that was announced in May.

SIHAL (Endel Sleep Soundscape) by 6LACK is available to listen – or sleep – to on Endel now, while the lo-fi focus version will arrive later. Both versions will also be available to stream or purchase on all major streaming platforms and stores. Find out more at endel.io.