UMG partners with Endel “to create AI-powered, artist-driven” music for wellness

Universal Music Group has been particularly outspoke on the use of AI in music so far…

Universal Music Group has partnered with Endel, an AI sound wellness company, to enable artists and labels to create soundscapes for daily activities by using AI.

UMG artists will be able to create “science-backed” soundscapes for sleep, relaxation and focus using AI technology from Endel under this new relationship. They will be designed to enhance listeners’ wellness and can include both new music and new versions of catalogue music too.

According to a press release, the partnership will always respect creators’ rights and put artists at the centre of the creative process.

In the coming months, UMG will announce the first wave of soundscapes under the new agreement. Endel has previously worked with artists such as James Blake and Richie Hawtin on ambient soundscapes using AI.

Michael Nash, Universal Music Group’s EVP and chief digital officer said, “At UMG, we believe in the incredible potential of ethical AI as a tool to support and enhance the creativity of our artists, labels and songwriters, something that Endel has harnessed with impressive ingenuity and scientific innovation.

“We are excited to work together and utilise their patented AI technology to create new music soundscapes – anchored in our artist-centric philosophy – that are designed to enhance audience wellness, powered by AI that respects artists’ rights in its development.”

Oleg Stavitsky, Endel’s CEO also added, “Endel has been artist- and human-focused from day one. Our goal was always to help people focus, relax, and sleep with the power of sound. AI is the perfect tool for this.

“Today, seeing our technology being applied to turn your favourite music into functional soundscapes is a dream come true. We’re extremely excited to put Endel AI to work and help UMG build new and exciting offerings to promote wellness and banish the perceived threat around AI,” Stavitsky concluded.

The news of this partnership may come as a surprise to some, given UMG’s strong stance on the use of AI in music. Just last month (April), it urged industry stakeholders to consider “what side of history” they want to be on following a rise in AI covers using its artists’ voices.