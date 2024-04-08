Mike Dean leaks a glimpse of Moog’s Muse, a forthcoming mystery synth

The synth was first debuted during Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, and was thought to be named the Moog Mirror.

You may remember following Usher’s jam-packed Super Bowl Halftime Show that a Moog synth was teased by Andrew Huang. The synth had been used during the mighty performance, and well, one high-profile producer has revealed another glimpse at this mysterious bit of gear.

At the time, it was believed to be called the Moog Mirror, but a new leak from Mike Dean suggests it’s actually called the Muse.

The producer recently posted a snap of its mixer section to his Instagram Story (now disappeared, as Stories do), revealing a closer look at what seems to be a new eight-voice, polyphonic, analogue Moog. Screenshots of the Story have since been shared on Reddit.

Back when Huang shared some images of the synth in February, it appeared that it had a screen display, two oscillators, a chord function and a Unison mode, suggesting polyphony. The pictures also revealed a five-octave keyboard with wooden cheek blocks.

Dean’s image further adds a piece to the puzzle, showing that the prospective product is indeed an eight-voice polyphonic analogue synth with two oscillators. It also shows a ring modulator, a mod oscillator, a noise generator, an overload circuit, and an arpeggiator.

However, as nothing has been confirmed by Moog itself at the time of writing, it’s important to bear in mind that these details are not official and could potentially be subject to change.

In other Moog news, the brand recently moved out of its famous Asheville home into another new building within the city. At its new base, the company will be carrying out product design, development, and engineering.

For further updates as we get them on the suspected Moog Muse, be sure to check back on MusicTech.