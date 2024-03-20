Moog Music is moving out of its current Asheville home

It’s the end of an era – Moog is moving out of its current famous home on Broadway Street in Asheville, North Carolina.

The brand has resided at its current red brick-walled building – which is easily recognisable for its bright music and synth-themed mural windows – since 2011, per the city’s website.

It won’t be going too far though, according to a statement from the brand (via abc13 News), Moog is moving to the Asheville Citizen-Times building along O’Henry Avenue where it will continue to carry out work on product design, development, and engineering. It’s also expanding its manufacturing facility in Weaverville, a city just north of Asheville.

The Citizen-Times, which will be vacating its offices ahead of the synth brand’s move, reports that Moog president, Joe Richardson, says the new location moves Moog towards the city centre “where so much creativity and musical expression lives”.

The first floor of the building is currently home to record maker and cafe, Citizen Vinyl. Richardson also comments that Moog staff are “big fans of Citizen Vinyl” and that they appreciate CEO Gar Ragland’s efforts to support music in different ways.

“I sure hope there is a day in the future [when we] will be collaborating with artists and bringing more music to Asheville that we can all benefit from, both commercially and as lovers of music,” he adds.

Last September, it was revealed that “more than half of existing positions” at Moog’s Broadway Street facilities had been cut. In the previous June, the brand was acquired by inMusic, the company which also owns Akai, Alesis, M-Audio, Numark, and others. At the time of the layoffs, it was reported that most of its synths would then on be made in Taiwan. Richardson now states that the company intends to increase staff.

Check out the current product lineup from Moog.