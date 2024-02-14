Andrew Huang teases new Moog synth model which was used during Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Andrew Huang has offered a first look at the new synth Moog debuted in secret at last weekend’s Super Bowl event.

READ MORE: You could win a Moog Source synthesizer signed by Bob Moog himself

“Did you catch the mystery synth in Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show? Well…I’ve got it in my studio now,” the producer/YouTuber teases on his social media accounts. “Thanks Moog for giving me some early play time with it. Excited to share more when it launches – I think people are gonna flip over this!”

As Huang explains, the device could be spotted – with a fair bit of pausing, zooming and squinting – amidst the setup of Usher’s epic Super Bowl Halftime show.

With Moog remaining tight-lipped on what we hope to be an upcoming release, there’s little information to go off on as of yet, but Huang’s pictures do reveal a couple of details: we’ve got a screen display, two oscillators, a chord function and at least a Unison mode, which suggests polyphony. The synth also features a five-octave keyboard with wooden cheek blocks – and a fairly streamlined look compared to something like the Moog One or MemoryMoog.

According to Synth Anatomy, the new synth is the Moog Mirror, a name trademarked by the company in 2022.

As it stands, anticipation for a new hardware synth from Moog has been at an all-time-high, especially in the wake of the brand’s acquisition by InMusic last year. The company also faced significant scrutiny after news broke that “more than half of existing positions” were cut at Moog Music’s North Carolina manufacturing plant, including most of the production positions.