The Minimoog Book by Bjooks is a visual deep-dive into the most famous synth in music history

The Danish publisher is home to existing titles that focus on musical instrument giants like Moog, Roland, and Korg.

The perfect coffee table book for synth lovers and Moog fans has finally arrived.

Launching on Kickstarter later this month, The Minimoog Book — the latest project of the excellent independent book publisher Bjooks — will take you through more than five decades of electronic music history through the lens of one synthesizer that changed it all.

Years in the making, The Minimoog Book is a comprehensive work chronicling the Minimoog’s entire journey — from its prototypes and the very first Model D #1001 through the Minimoog Voyager models and into the present day.

The book opens with a foreword from Rush frontman Geddy Lee, and features more than a decade’s worth of research by esteemed journalist and music historian Joe Silva.

“When I started digging into the history of the Minimoog back in 2010, I quickly realised how universal it was,” Silva said of the project. “I was continuously stumbling upon artist after artist or another famous piece of music that used it. It was pretty clear right away how important the instrument became once it came out.”

Readers can expect exclusive interviews and features with legendary musicians like Kraftwerk, Air, J Dilla, Mac DeMarco, Keith Emerson, Rick Wakeman, Chick Corea, Tony Visconti (David Bowie), George Duke, Anne Dudley (Art of Noise), Bernie Worrell, Devo, Gary Numan, and many others — as well as some of the most respected songwriters and multi-instrumentalists of today, such as Greg Kurstin (Adele) and Yumiko Ohno (Buffalo Daughter).

The book also features detailed photography and schematics, historical promotional materials, engineering interviews, illustrated sound patches, and over 70 artist features. A must-have for any electronic music fan out there.

Kim Bjørn, founder of Bjooks said, “The Minimoog Book is our most vital project yet, documenting and delving deep into the iconic electronic instrument that has shaped generations of musicians and songs.”

“We’re deeply privileged to bring this beautiful book to Kickstarter for our loyal readers and enthusiasts everywhere. Your support in making this labour of love a reality will mean the world to our small team.”

The Minimoog Book will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter later in April. Early supporters will get access to special perks and insider info like never-before-seen photos, behind-the-scenes content, a special edition of the book, and more.

Bjooks is renowned for its collection of thick, premium books that focus on synthesizer history and culture, including deep dives on Roland, Korg, modular synths, and guitar pedals.

For more information on backing the book and securing your early copy, visit the Bjooks website.