SSL unveils the UF1, a mini-but-mighty single-fader DAW controller

The UF1 is compatible with a host of DAWs – three simultaneously, in fact.

SSL has unveiled the UF1, a compact but “comprehensive” single-fader DAW controller positioned as the baby sibling to the company’s 8-fader UF8.

Also expanding on 2021’s UC1 Channel Strip and Bus Compressor Controller, the UF1 is described as “the focal point of your DAW workflow”, despite its small form factor and streamlined set of controls. These include, alongside the 100mm motorised fader, soft rubber keys and a weighted jog wheel.

There’s also two high-resolution displays: the main 4.3-inch screen on the right, which gives an overview of parameters and metering via the SSL Meter plugin, as well as playhead and locator info; and a smaller 1.7-inch display above the channel fader, which keeps you updated with the current channel’s metering and parameter info.

The UF1 also allows you to customise the 46 soft keys to suit any workflow, and control a DAW’s pan, send and plugin settings. Fair warning, though, you’ll need to have SSL’s 360° software installed to use it to its full potential.

Intriguingly, the UF1 can control up to three DAWs simultaneously, catering to Pro Tools, Logic, Ableton Live, Cubase, Studio One, LUNA and Pyramix. It’s also compatible alongside both the UF8 and the UC1.

The UF1 is currently priced at $629/£600 and can be bought from Thomann. For more information, head to the UF1 product page.

Earlier this year, SSL continued the expansion of its Complete subscription service, adding a new sub-bass plugin, SubGen. SSL’s Complete plan offers users access to over $5,000 worth of industry-standard plugins for just $14.99 per month. For a 14-day free trial, head to SSL.