You can now download a free sample pack of Yamaha DX7 drums from BandLab Sounds

Need some more sounds in your samples folder? Sure you do. MusicTech has teamed up with BandLab Sounds to give away a new free sample pack of drum loops and one-shots made with the iconic Yamaha DX7 synthesizer.

The MusicTech DX Drums pack boasts eight loops and 100 one-shots, all designed to add futuristic flair to your productions. Kick drums, toms, hats, claps, zaps and more synthesized percussion can all be found in the library.

You can download individual samples or the entire pack to your computer, so long as you register for a free BandLab account. If you’re logged in, you can also import the pack directly into a BandLab project and get creating right away. Using the audition feature in BandLab Sounds, you can browse through the samples and listen to each one before you download it, too. Check out the pack here.

This isn’t MusicTech’s only free sample pack on BandLab Sounds, either. You can find over 20 more packs in our collection, ranging from modular synthesis textures, baritone guitars, soulful chord progressions, and effected percussion sounds.

Elsewhere on BandLab Sounds are tens of thousands of other free samples, all created by revered artists and the BandLab team. LP Giobbi, OddKidOut, Suzi Analogue, Lex Luger, Maylee Todd and more have all contributed to the platform, sharing part of their sonic signature with you. There’s also a plethora of sounds across myriad genres, giving you plenty of sounds to chop up and manipulate.

Also on BandLab is the BandLab Opportunities platform. We’ve teamed up with the brand to give one producer the chance to be in the Artist Spotlight this summer, featuring them on the MusicTech website and social media channels. We’ll be working to empower them and expand their audience and network. You can learn more about the competition here.

Download MusicTech DX Drums from BandLab Sounds.

Editor’s note: BandLab Sounds is part of Caldecott Music Group, which is also the parent group of MusicTech.