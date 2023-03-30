Solid State Logic continues expansion of SSL Complete subscription with the SubGen plugin

“It can be used in a highly creative capacity as a generative sub-bass synthesizer to add depth to almost any instrument.”

Solid State Logic is continuing the expansion of the SSL Complete subscription with its latest plugin, SubGen.

According to SSL, this sub-bass plugin has been designed around a “bass synthesis algorithm” that uses “wave inversion to generate a bipolar waveform an octave lower than the source material.”

To control the synthesis engine, there is an interactive interface for controlling parameters such as gain, stereo width and frequency for each of its four synthesis bands. It also offers workflow enhancements such as per-band solo-ing, mix lock, and built-in contextual help.

In addition to this, there is also a built-in global filter control with gentle low-pass and high-pass filters, and a built-in compressor with make-up gain and GR meter for adding ‘glue’ and controlling the generated sub-bass.

“SubGen delivers yet another sonic dimension to our SSL Complete portfolio of plugins,” commented Jon Sandman, plugins product manager at SSL. “It can be used in a highly creative capacity as a generative sub-bass synthesizer to add depth to almost any instrument, it can also quickly remedy tracks suffering from a weak low-end, whilst being a great tool for generating LFE content for a film mix.”

The plugin is available in several formats including VST2, VST3, AAX and AU as part of the growing SSL Complete subscription from $14.99. The subscription pack allows users to access a variety of production and creative tools, such as the 4K B Channel Strip and BLITZER plugins.

In addition to being available for regular outright purchase, selected Solid State Logic plug-ins are now available via their new Rent-To-Own service, meaning end users can get all SSL plugins either via SSL Complete subscription, or Rent-To-Own.

SubGen is available now on the SSL eStore for $79.99 outright, or via the rent-to-own plan.

For more information, to access a 14-day free trial of SubGen, or an extended 30-day trial of SSL Complete, you can head to SolidStateLogic.com.