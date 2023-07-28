SSL’s G-Series Bus Compressor gets a multiband upgrade, the G3 MultiBusComp

Now you can independently process the lows, mids and highs in your mix with that distinctive Solid State Logic sound

Solid State Logic has launched a new plugin, the G3 MultiBusComp – a multiband extension to its popular G-Series Bus Compressor.

While the original compressor, a digital version of its renowned SSL G-Comp Stereo Bus Compressor 500 Series hardware module, offers just single-band compression, this new upgrade lets you be more detailed with your mix.

Thanks to its multiband nature, the G3 MultiBusComp offers enhanced flexibility compared to standard single-band compression, resulting in a more natural and transparent sound. It provides greater control over shaping and managing dynamics by independently processing different frequency bands – the lows, mids and highs.

With three independently configurable frequency bands, the G3 MultiBusComp delivers SSL’s distinctive glue compression. The 4K Drive control, inspired by SSL’s SL 4000 Series, supposedly adds warmth and character, while the powerful sidechain routing allows customising high pass and low pass filter cutoffs for each band.

Usability has been improved too, with a resizable GUI that lets you take the plugin from 50 per cent of its original size to 200 per cent. You can also now test changes to your sounds using a new audition feature.

SSL has spent the year expanding its coveted plugin collection. In March, it added to its SSL Complete subscription with the SubGen sub-bass plugin. In June, it continued its appreciated run of hardware released with the UF1 single-fader DAW controller.

Solid State Logic’s G3 MultiBusComp is available for purchase at $199.99 / £159.99 / €199.99 on the SSL eStore or through SSL’s Rent-to-Own plan. For more details and free trials head to solidstatelogic.com.