New mixing plugins, effects and VST instruments out this week

In music production, plugins are software add-ons which expand the capabilities of your DAW; these could be virtual instruments and creative effects, EQ and compressor, or tools that make editing a lot more manageable.

New virtual instruments, effects and mixing plugins

(Last updated: 26 August 2022)

OCS-45 Cassette Simulation by Spectral Plug-ins

Spectral Plug-ins’ new OCS-45 cassette simulator takes your tracks to lo-fi land with four authentic cassette types, complete with pitch modulations, dropouts and noise.

Punks and indie-rockers looking to give DI-recorded instruments the DIY treatment (how many Portastudios are still out in the wild, really?) can also rely on OCS-45’s rich built-in distortion processor, which lets you dial in any amount of crustiness. Get it for $15, here.

VAPoly by RT Music Software

VAPoly is an eight-voice polysynth designed for iOS devices and MacOS, and it comes fleshed out with effects, automation talents and a sequencer too – not bad for those who want a powerful synth to take on-the-go.

There are two oscillators with mod options, two ADSR envelopes and both high-pass and low-pass filters. The sequencer lets you program 16-bar patterns to launch as clips – of which you can store 16 of, as well.

VAPoly works standalone or as an AuV3 plugin for mobile DAWs. Developer Ryo Togawa, who also previously released VAMono and VADrum2, is marking the launch of VAPoly with a discounted price of $9.99 (usually $14.99) until 31 August.

Cramit

Cramit is a multiband compressor that can be driven into distortion, channelling the aggressive compression techniques of countless dubstep and electronic producers.

It features a three-band compressor with expansion, seven different distortion algorithms with the option to add harmonics before or after compression, solo and bypass functions for specific bands and versatile controls for gain, speed, depth and dry/wet. On top of all of that, it’s completely free.

Based on the well-loved OTT from Xfer Records, which is also free, an “upwards/downwards” multi band compressor with gain controls on both its input and output, Cramit is an easy to use, rather classy-looking tone beast.

Acustica’s Rust Motor EQ

An emulation of the legendary Motown EQs of yore populating the ‘Hitsville U.S.A.’ studio, Acustica’s Rust Motor EQ emulates the all-analogue, passive seven-band fixed EQ units that contributed to the sound of The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 and more. It’s available now for an introductory price of €59, with a regular price of €109.

How to install plugins on Windows, Mac and iOS

If your plugin came as a .zip file, and not an installer, you may have to manually install it. Here’s how…

VST3 plugins:

Unzip the plugin folder Copy the .VST file to your default plugin folder (Windows default: C:\Program Files\Common Files\VST3, Mac default: /Library/Audio/Plug-Ins/VST) Start your DAW Rescan your plugin directory

AuV3 plugins:

Download and install plugin from the App Store Insert plugin in your DAW Select the AuV3 plugin from the Audio Unit Extensions tab

Where to download freeware plugins and VSTs

Our freeware section is an excellent place to start; each month, we also compile round-ups of the best free plugins and samples to download.

The production community is full of passionate developers who’ve given away instruments, effects and other plugins as freeware. Some of our favourites include Valhalla’s Supermassive reverb, Apogee’s Soft Limit and Matt Tytel’s Helm polysynth. Remember, most developers also offer free trials for their plugins.

Are DAW stock plugins good enough?

Most major DAWs these days will come with a more-than-serviceable collection of ‘stock’ plugins for music-making: Logic Pro’s software instrument library is rich and varied; Ableton Live’s synth engines cover additive, subtractive and granular methods, and the Pro Tools suite of mixing plugins is still widely used by pro engineers.

A good producer isn’t their plugin folder, but their ability to make good decisions. Increase your knowledge: instead of buying a synth samples, learn about the fundamentals of synthesis; kick drum sounding too skinny? learn to compress properly.