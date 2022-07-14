Spitfire Audio’s BBC Symphony Orchestra Discover plug-in is now completely free to download

The orchestral library was available as an instant download for £49 / $49 / €49.

Spitfire Audio has made its BBC Symphony Orchestra Discover a completely free plug-in download, without the need to pay nor complete the optional questionnaire to access it.

The orchestral plug-in was previously offered at £49 / $49 / €49 as an instant download, or for gratis 14 days after the completion of a questionnaire. Now, users will have to do none of that in order to get the download.

BBC Symphony Orchestra Discover, which was developed in close collaboration with BBC Studios, is described by Spitfire as a “straightforward and inspiring gateway into orchestral composition” that comes in a remarkably small 200MB package.

The library offers 33 instruments, spanning strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion, which can be applied to media composing and producing. These all fit within Spitfire’s own plug-in interface, which works with most major DAWs, from GarageBand to Ableton Live.

Discover is also the most rudimentary edition of the orchestral instrument Spitfire developed with the BBC; there’s also the Core and Professional editions for those who require more comprehensive libraries, though those would run you £449 and £999, respectively.

This edition is said to feature “the same professional and detailed recording process” as its priced editions – if you’d like to give it a shot, you can download it here.

Spitfire has been on a bit of a roll with releases these last couple months, most recently dropping the Afro-jazz, dub-inspired Tape Percussion, cinematic Thematic Horns and the free LABS Tape Piano.