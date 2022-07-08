Spitfire Audio release newest LABS series free virtual instrument, the Tape Piano

The Tape Piano joins a whole host of other instrumentation such as percussion, pipe organs, guitar harmonics, the mandolin and a lot more.

Spitfire Audio unveils Tape Piano plug-in, the latest in its collection of LABS series free virtual instruments for Mac and Windows.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Spitfire Audio has explained the thoughts behind the new Tape piano plug-in.

Spitfire Audio explains that “in April 2022 we recorded this upright piano and processed it using vintage tape machines for that coveted lo-fi piano sound.

“Featuring tape loops, echoes, and even a magnetic card reader” users can “use the variation slider to move from warm and wobbly to gritty and unpredictable.”

The plug-in is completely free and is available as VST2, VST3, AAX and AU, so it can be used directly into your preferred DAW.

You can watch the full video below:

The Spitfire Audio LABS programme is a series of free software instruments that are all easy and simple to use. They were created with the intention to enhance the work of musicians and producers, without the cost.

The Tape Piano joins a whole host of other instrumentation such as percussion, pipe organs, guitar harmonics, the mandolin and a lot more.

To download the software, you must download the Spitfire Audio App, however it is free to use.

This release comes in the middle of a slew of releases from Spitfire Audio, who has just released the latest addition to its Abbey Road One: Film Scoring Selections sample library series, Thematic Horns.

Promising “the iconic sound of cinema”, the library consists of an “agile” eight-piece horn section recorded in Abbey Road’s Studio One; the same studio used to record the iconic scores of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Avengers: Endgame and much more.

For more information, you can visit Spitfire Audio.com.