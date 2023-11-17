The Soundtoys Black Friday sale starts today – here are all the offers

Get 50 per cent off the Soundtoys 5 Bundle and up to 80 per cent off plugins.

Scouting for a steal this Black Friday? You’re in luck. Soundtoys has launched its 2023 Black Friday sale – it’s a whopper.

Starting today (Friday 17 November), precisely one week ahead of the big day on Friday 24 November, the Soundtoys sale slashes prices on its collection of vastly popular effects plugins, from the EchoBoy, to the Decapitator and Little AlterBoy, and some of its plugin bundles.

The quality of Soundtoys effects plugins makes them popular among many of the professional producers we’ve interviewed in recent years. Even without this sale, they’re affordable, too, which is why the brand’s yearly Black Friday sale has become such a coveted event. Last year, for example, it gave away its Little Radiator tube warmth plugin for free, which has since become a mainstay in this writer’s processing chain.

What’s included in the Soundtoys Black Friday Sale?

Soundtoys is offering discounts on all of its effects plugins. You can grab the award-winning Soundtoys 5 plugin bundle at just $249 (originally $499). The Soundtoys Effect Rack, bundling 15 essential effects, is now at $149, previously $299.

Acclaimed plugins like EchoBoy, Decapitator, Little AlterBoy, and the new SuperPlate, are individually available at $49 (usually $99-199).

The big freebie this year comes in the form of the Soundtoys Little Plate reverb plugin, a recreation of the EMT 140 plate reverb, with added creative twists.

All other Soundtoys plugins are also now slashed to $29 each from their standard $99-149 price range. You can also get 50 per cent off on upgrades if you’re already a Soundtoys plugin owner.

“During Black Friday, we lower the price of our Soundtoys 5 bundle significantly to make our effects more accessible to music makers, mixers and producers,” said Ken Bogdanowicz, founder and CEO of Soundtoys in a press release.

“Each plugin we make is designed to stand alone – and to complement the others. When Soundtoys effects are combined together in Effect Rack, the sonic possibilities and creative options are virtually endless. And the Soundtoys 5 bundle is more powerful than ever now with the new SuperPlate reverb in Effect Rack. It takes mixing to the next level.”

Who’s running Black Friday sales?

It’s not just Soundtoys getting in on the plugin-based Black Friday action this year. The Universal Audio Black Friday sale sees 12 days of savings across the holiday. This sale includes 85 per cent off on its Studer A800 Multichannel Tape recorder, 70 per cent off the ​​Capitol Mastering Compressor, and 50 per cent off on the Waterfall Rotary Speaker.

Plugin retailer Plugin Boutique also has a range of plugins on offer from a variety of brands. Our standout offers include a wild 100 per cent off on two AIR Music plugins, 75 per cent off on the SSL X-Limit, half price on the Korg Collection, 75 per cent off Sonnox Oxford Inflator and a massive 50 per cent off on Arturia’s big V Collection 9 bundle.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event that originated in the United States, occurring the day after Thanksgiving. It offers substantial discounts and deals across various retail sectors, including hardware and software music tech products.

The November sale period is known for its major deals, significant price reductions and limited-time offers on various products, encouraging large numbers of consumers to shop for holiday gifts and take advantage of discounted items from electronics and appliances to clothing and more.

The Soundtoys Black Friday sale starts today, on Friday 17 November 2023. It will then run until 1 December 2023.

Find out more at Soundtoys.