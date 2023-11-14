Universal Audio offering 12 days of savings across Black Friday – with up to 85% off in some cases

If you fancy a new plugin, now is the time.

Universal Audio is offering 12 days of savings across Black Friday with a huge plugin sale. A large number of its products have over 50 percent off.

Running until 24 November, a range of bundles and standalone plugins are available with some huge discounts.

Whether you like or loathe the festive season, it’s always a good excuse to treat yourself to an early Christmas gift. We’ve rounded up just some of the biggest deals from UA’s 12 days of savings, so you can get to work with a new plugin and have that new Christmas belter ready for 25 December.

Check out some highlights below:

Studer A800 Multichannel Tape recorder

With a huge saving of 85 percent, this plugin brings the rich analogue sound of the world’s most popular multichannel tape machine. Formerly priced at £349, you can now get your hands on it for just £49.

Capitol Mastering Compressor

This emulation of the legendary tube compressor used at Capitol Studios was £349 and is now priced at £99. Polish those Mariah Carey vocals for your big ballad.

Waterfall Rotary Speaker

Save 50 percent on this classic Leslie 147 rotary speaker cabinet recreation, to envelope your guitars, vocals, keyboards, and more in three-dimensional modulation effects. Was£199 now £99.

There’s also a range of bundles up for grabs with big savings, such as:

UAD Producer Edition – A collection of 22 UAD plugins and instruments with no UA hardware required. Includes instruments like Electra 88 Vintage Keyboard Studio and Moog Minimoog. Now £299 instead of £399.

– A collection of 22 UAD plugins and instruments with no UA hardware required. Includes instruments like Electra 88 Vintage Keyboard Studio and Moog Minimoog. Now £299 instead of £399. UAD Signature Edition – 44 UAD plugins suitable “for any genre.” No UA hardware required. Includes API compressors, rare mastering tools, and channel strips. Was £599 now £499.

– 44 UAD plugins suitable “for any genre.” No UA hardware required. Includes API compressors, rare mastering tools, and channel strips. Was £599 now £499. UAD Studio Edition – 33 UAD plugins and instruments, no UA hardware required, so you can “build your perfect studio.” Includes “legendary” channel strip from Avalon, Studer tape machine, classic compression from Fairchild and Empirical Labs. Previously £499 now £399.

There are, of course, plenty more standalone plugins and collections up for grabs. To view the full list of items on sale, head over to Universal Audio.