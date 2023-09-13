Sony brings Dolby Atmos to the PS5 in new update

The update also gives you the option to turn off the startup sound and pair two controllers for assisting rookie gamers

Sony has updated its PlayStation 5 gaming console, introducing Dolby Atmos compatibility to the console for the first time.

The update, which is available to install on PS5 devices from today (13 September), sees immersive audio capabilities added, lets you silence the console’s boot-up sound (which some users bemoan), and also facilitates the pairing of a second controller so you can help out learning gamers who might be stuck.

You can hear games and films in Dolby Atmos via Sony’s Sony 3D Audio feature, known as Tempest 3D AudioTech. This allows you to connect to Dolby Atmos-compatible devices such as soundbars, smart speakers, home cinema systems and more.

Sony has stated that this update also lets streaming apps make use of Dolby Atmos audio but developers are required to update its apps to accommodate for this spatial audio feature.

The PlayStation team seems to be sharpening its focus on audio for the PS5. Last month, the company acquired Audeze, a pro audio and audiophile brand revered for its planar-magnetic headphones. We may well see PlayStation-branded Audeze headphones materialise soon.

Having rich, accurate immersive sound at home is becoming a more popular demand for casual audio consumers. Dolby knows this, and recently revealed FlexConnect, a flexible Dolby Atmos system that lets you customise the arrangement of Atmos-compatible wireless speakers.

FlexConnect lets you tailor your wireless speaker setup around you, letting you put the speakers wherever you want in your living space without the need to consider room size, electrical sockets, or furniture arrangement.

If you’re yet to experience Dolby Atmos audio and are based in London, Tileyard Studios has launched a new immersive listening space, The Gallery, for Dolby Atmos playback sessions.

If you’re a PS5 user, head to playstation.com to learn how to install the new update and implement Dolby Atmos audio.