Tileyard London to launch immersive listening space for Dolby Atmos playpack sessions

Tileyard London is launching an immersive listening space, The Gallery, for Dolby Atmos playback sessions.

The new space, located in King’s Cross, allows guests to experience albums in an immersive way, just as if they were sat in a studio.

According to Tileyard London, it aims to support and champion independent artists and businesses by providing them with “space to work and room to grow”, offering recording and performing spaces and a lot more.

Tileyard’s resident community already includes the likes of TYX, Apple Music 1, Noel Gallagher, The Prodigy, 8Bars, Pioneer DJ, Ableton, SoundCloud and Spitfire Audio, to name but a few alongside 60 recording studios.

This new immersive listening space is hoped to allow musicians to showcase their work to those in the industry and beyond “the way it was intended”.

The gallery itself is equipped with immersive Dolby Atmos playback, and also selected Dynaudio speakers that were installed by Munro Acoustics.

The huge Dynaudio speaker array includes three new M3s, two 18” subs, four MF15 wall surround speakers, two MF40 wall surround speakers, four MF15 ceiling surround speakers, two Dynaudio acoustics 40 DSP amplifiers, and three Dynaudio acoustics 20 amplifiers.

“The immersive appeal of The Gallery represents a real first for London and gives albums mixed in Dolby Atmos albums the launchpad they deserve as the next generation of sound for new and legacy songs that we know and love,” says Nick Keynes, founder of Tileyard London. “I’m excited for the industry and wider creative community to experience The Gallery which sits at the heart of Tileyard London”.

To check out the new immersive space, you can head to The Tileyard.